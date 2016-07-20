Qafqaz University closes in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Founder of Qafqaz University has appealed to Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and provided information on adoption of a decision to close the university today.

Report was told in the ministry.

In this regard, the Ministry of Education states that after receiving relevant official documents, the ministry will establish working group to provide continuation of education of Qafqaz University students as well as their placement will be carried out.

The public will be provided with a relevant information.