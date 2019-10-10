‘Business Education for Engineers’ program for 2019 gets started

The Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted the inauguration of the “Business Education for Engineers” program, jointly implemented by the BHOS and the company BP, Report informs citing the press service of the Higher School.

The event was attended by BHOS leadership, BP representatives and students registered for the program.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rector Elmar Gasimov said that the main goal of the project “Business Education for Engineers” is to develop leadership and management skills of engineering students and to expand their career opportunities.

The rector said that the program is intended for students of all higher education institutions majoring in engineering. Elmar Gasimov also noted that experienced experts in the field of project management were involved in teaching the program.

“The project, implemented in English, will create conditions for more effective integration of students into the modern business environment. Students who successfully complete the program will receive special certificates,” the rector added.

Senior methodologist at the Student Affairs Department Laman Huseynova made a presentation at the event. She said that the “Business Education for Engineers” program includes eight modules: “Presentation and communication skills”, “Project management”, “Time management and efficiency”, “Leadership”, “Risk management”, “Introduction to finance, budget and cost control”, “HR management fundamentals”, and “Negotiation skills”.She also noted that trainings on the program will be held at the Baku Higher Oil School in October-December this year.

"The 4th and 5th year students of the Baku Higher Oil School, as well asthe 3rd and 4th year students of other higher education institutions who major inengineering andhave an excellent command of English can participate in the program."

Events and Brand Communications Manager of BP Zaur Jabrayil noted that project participants will have the opportunity to gain business knowledge and skills, participate in practical exercises, participate in discussions and share experiences with leading representatives of BP and other transnational companies, get a certificate jointly issued by the Baku Higher Oil School and BP.