    Bulgarian President receives honorary doctorate from Baku State University

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev has received honorary doctorate from Baku State University, Report informs.

    Rector Abel Maharramov presented doctorate to the Bulgarian leader in a ceremony that was attended by the university`s students, teaching staff and professors.

    The rector informed the audience about President Plevneliev`s biography, describing him as one of the prominent politicians in the world. “Mr Plevneliev has played a crucial role in ensuring prosperity of Bulgaria, strengthening democratic values, ensuring the country`s European integration. He has also made a vital contribution to the development of science and education.”

    Maharramov also hailed the Bulgarian President`s attitude towards Azerbaijan. “Since the day of his election as president Mr Plevneliev has supported Azerbaijan`s just stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute. He attaches particular emphasis to Bulgarian-Azerbaijani relations.”

    The rector handed a certificate and cloak of honorary doctor to the Bulgarian President.

    Addressing the ceremony, Plevneliev said: “From now on Baku State University is my university.” He promised to attend events celebrating the university`s centennial in 2019.

    He praised Bulgarian-Azerbaijani relations, saying his country was interested in developing cooperation in the field of education.

    The ceremony featured a question-and-answer session with the Bulgarian President.

