BP Vice-President appointed BHOS Senior Lecturer

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, International Relations Expert having extensive professional experience serving at various positions at BP and now Communications, External Affairs, Strategy & Region Vice President was recently appointed Senior Lecturer of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines Center where he will be responsible for teaching Energy Geopolitics courseç Report was told in Public Relations Department of BHOS.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli was born in 1976 in Baku. He got his Bachelor’s degree on International Relations and International Law in 1997 from Baku State University (BSU) leading to the Master’s degree on the same major in 1999. During his graduate studies he was also working for Tafakkur University serving as a Lecturer at Law Department. He started to work for PricewaterhouseCoopers as tax consultant in 1998 and joined BP since 2002 serving as tax and customs manager, head of department and regional manager, and was appointed Communications, External Affairs, Strategy & Region Vice President in Sep. 2015. Meanwhile, he is working as a lecturer for Diplomatics and Modern Integration Processes Department of BSU.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli joined the BHOS team in Nov.2015, as Senior Lecturer of English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines Center.