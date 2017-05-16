 Top
    Blood donation action was held at BHOS

    It was organized upon joint initiative of SOCAR and Central Blood Bank

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Staff members of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) participated in a charitable blood-donation action held at the Higher School. 

    Report was informed in the BHOS press service, it was organized upon joint initiative of SOCAR and Central Blood Bank of the Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion named after B.Eyvazov of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

    Specialist of the Department on Providing Medical Services to SOCAR employees doctor Jamshid Shahverdiyev supervised the blood donation process with support from an outreach brigade of highly qualified doctors of the Central Blood bank of the Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion.

    The blood donated during the action, which was conducted among SOCAR units and subdivisions, will be used during blood transfusion for children with thalassemia.

