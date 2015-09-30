BHOS Student wins 'SOCAR-AQS' Scholarship

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Eltun Sadikhov, BHOS 4th year students studying petroleum engineering, won SOCAR-AQS scholarship for the best performance on passed two semesters. Report was told in the Public Relations Department of Baku Higher Oil School .

Selected out of 5 students and through contest organized by SOCAR-AQS Eltun will be granted scholarship of the company in the course of the whole year. Eltun Sadikhov says that it is a great success for him to be a winner of scholarship of SOCAR-AQS company which is one of Azerbaijani companies that complies with international standards. “Being the winner of SOCAR-AQS scholarship will tell much about me”, the student stresses. “On the other side this will motivate me to endeavor more”, Eltun elaborates.

It should be underlined that in 2012 Eltun Sadikhov was admitted to study at BHOS petroleum engineering programme having gathered 676 entry points. That year he also became a winner of the Presidential scholarship. Eltun took third place during BHOS first scientific conference of students in March, 2013. Eltun Sadikhov also participated at training on petroleum industry equipment “Safety at Sea” organized by SOCAR training, education and licensing structure. He also joined summer internship programme at “Oil Rocks” of SOCAR Azneft Production union and “28 May” of Petroleum Extraction Structure.