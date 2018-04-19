BHOS strengthens cooperation with Poltava National Technical University

© BANM

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Prospects of further development of cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Poltava National Technical Yuriy Kondratyuk University (PoltNTU) were discussed at a meeting of BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov with PoltNTURector Vladimir Onyshchenko and Vice-Rector for Scientific and International Work SvitlanaSivitska.

Report was told in BHOS, the Rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov informed the guests about latest activities and achievements of the Higher School. He also expressed his satisfaction with fruitful partnership established by BHOS with one of the leading technical universities of Ukraine. The meeting participants discussed issues related to implementation of Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two higher educational institutions last year. TheMemorandumaimsattakingjoint collaborative steps directed to training highly qualified specialists on diverse specializations and dissemination of knowledge.They includecooperation in the field of training specialists on bachelor and master levels, exchange of training and scientific materials, joint organization of forums and conferences, joint development of scientific and research projects, and organization of joint events in the frames of lifelong learning.

It has been agreed that concrete steps shall be taken to further strengthenthe partnership relations between the Baku Higher Oil School and Poltava National Technical YuriyKondratyuk University.