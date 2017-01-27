BHOS hosts Renewable Energy Sources seminar

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ A scheduled session of ongoing seminar entitled “Renewable Energy Sources: Challenges and Prospects” was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, representatives from state agencies, various institutions of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, non-governmental organizations, and companies operating in Azerbaijan attended the seminar. BHOS lecturers and students also participated in the session.

At the meeting, deputy head of the Center of Renewable Energy Resources Monitoring of the Azalternativenerji LLC Rasim Mamedov presented a paper “Monitoring of Renewable Energy Resources”. As he reported, 21 meteorological stations have been set up across the country for monitoring of renewable energy resources. Their assessment then is made on the basis of measurement of various parameters including radiation, humidity, wind speed, and atmospheric temperature at different altitudes during a year.

In conclusion, Rasim Mamedov answered the seminar participants’ questions.

Next session of the seminar is scheduled for February 2017.