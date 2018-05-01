BHOS hosts exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

© BANM

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted an exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

Report informs refering to the BHOS press service, it was arranged with support from the Higher School’s Student Trade Union and was conducted by well-known publicist and researcher Dilgham Ahmad who presented historical publications, letters and photos, which he had been collecting since 2012. All these materials feature ADR history and activities as well as lives of the ADR founders and leaders.

First-year Chemical Engineering student, Chairman of the first course trade union committee Rashad Ahmedov opened the exhibition and introduced Dilgham Ahmad. Dilgham Ahmad is an author of many essays and articles about the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and collector of historical documents reflecting the ADR, which was the first parliamentary republic in the East.

In the presentation for the students, he told about prominent statesmen, politicians, social leaders, scholars, writers, educators and other well-known public figures of Azerbaijan in the first quarter of the XIX century including, among others, Mammad Amin Rasulzadeh, Fatali Khan Khoyski, Nasibbey Yusifbeyli, Alimardan Topchubashov, Jamobey Hajinski, Samadbey Mehmandarov, Abbasgulu Bakikhanov, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Hasan bey Zardabi and Jalil Mammadguluzade.

BHOS students attending the meeting showed a great interestin the photos, letters and other historical materials covering ADR history, which were saved by Dilgham Ahmad from loss or destruction. At the end of the presentation, the he answered numerous questions about his activities during six years on the search and collecting unique documents related to ADR and activities of its leaders.

Dilgam Ahmad who devoted many years to studying and publicizing this period of Azerbaijani history is an author of books “Others” and “Return of Emigrants” that tell about the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the destiny of ADR founders after its fall.