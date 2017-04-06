BHOS announces first admission to Master Degree Program

© BANM

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ BHOS announced admission to Master degree programs for 2017/2018 academic year on the following specialities (specializations): Petroleum Engineering (Reservoir Evaluation and Management) and Chemical Engineering (specialization: Oil and Gas Technology). Provisions are made to admit ten and eleven bachelors for the first and second speciality respectively.

Report was informed by the Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov.

According to information, these are the first time ever that Master degree studies to be arranged at the Baku Higher Oil School. Master degree programs in these specialities and specializations will be conducted at BHOSin English language on the basis of academic programs of the Heriot-Watt University (Great Britain) in the framework of the dual diploma program. Upon the program completion, the graduates will receive diplomas from each higher educational institution.

Admission to these Master degree programs will be free of charge in accordance with the governmental order.

Duration of the Master degree programs is a year and a half. After master's thesis defense upon completion of the study, the graduates will be awarded with Master’s degree.

BHOS graduates educated in corresponding specialities, holders of a bachelor's degree from other higher educational institutions educated in English and specialists educated abroad are entitled to participate in the admission contest by the State Examination Centre. Studies in these Master degree programs at BHOS are tuition-free.