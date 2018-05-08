BHOS and Integrated Drilling Trust sign Cooperation Agreement

© BANM

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of management of SOCAR’s Integrated Drilling Trust(IDT) and fourth and five-year students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) took place at the Higher School’s campus. Report was told in BHOS, at the meeting, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov and Head of the Integrated Drilling Trust Iskender Shirali signed a Cooperation Agreement.

In his welcoming speech, the rector expressed his satisfaction with further strengthening partnership relations between BHOS and IDT. He also expressed his confidence that this cooperation will be fruitful and mutually beneficial. Elmar Gasimov highly praised the attention paid by the IDT management to the Higher School and the students and extended his gratitude to the Head of the company and other managers of IDT.

In the words of the Head of the Integrated Drilling Trust Iskender Shirali, such meetings are important both for the company and higher educational institutions. He spoke about his multi-year professional activities in the field of drilling work and shared his experience. Iskender Shirali also provided detailed information about the organization’s structure and objectives and about main projects implemented by the company including exploration and production drilling works at SOCAR's onshore and offshore fields. In all operations IDT applies modern equipment and advanced technologies in accordance with international standards and provides safe working conditions for its employees, told the speaker. Havingemphasizedthatthereisabigdemandforgeologists, drillingengineers and mechanical engineers, he informed that the company is ready to offer job opportunities for BHOS graduates. TheHigherSchoolgraduatesarehighlyqualifiedengineers and the IDT management will provide them with all necessary support for their career and professional growth, said Iskender Shirali.

Then the Cooperation Agreement was signed. The agreement aims at development diversified cooperation between BHOS and IDT. It particularly envisages the access of IDT to diverse manuals and materials of the higher school in English language and organization of trainings for employees of the Trust by the trainers, organization of lectures and workshops by company’s specialists for BHOS students, involvement of students in training programme and summer internship at IDT sites and employment of the graduates.

In conclusion BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov presented the honorary guest diploma to the Head of the Integrated Drilling Trust IskenderShirali.

Head of IDT answered the questions raised by students on company’s development plans, conditions and labor organization at the enterprise, HR policy of the Trust and recruitment procedures. Upon finishing of the meeting representatives of the company conducted interview and registration of fourth year students, who expressed their wish to take internship at IDT and fifth year students who take interest in recruitment perspectives of the Trust, complex drilling works.