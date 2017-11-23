BHOS and Heriot-Watt University extend cooperation agreement by 2021

© BANM

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with representatives of Heriot-Watt University (HWU), the UK, which is a long-term business partner of the Higher School.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the meeting gathered Professor Graeme White of the university’s Institute of Mechanical, Process and Energy Engineering; Dr. Graeme J. Collie, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, Centre for Innovation in Carbon Capture and Storage; and BHOS management, professors and teachers.

Opening the meeting, the rector Elmar Gasimov told about close and successful partnership relations established by BHOS with the university, and spoke about prospects and new fields of cooperation between the Higher School and HWU, which were then discussed by the participants. They also considered steps to be taken to make necessary changes in, and amendments to, the current academic programs based on the HWU curricula and taught to the BHOS students, while ensuring education quality control. Among others, the meeting participants approved Master degree programs taught at the Higher School starting from 20017 on the basis of the HWU curricula and discussed issues related to arrangements of defence of Master dissertations at BHOS.

Then Professor Graeme White presented the rector Elmar Gasimov with a certification on continuation of bilateral cooperation between two higher educational institutions till 2021. The document also reaffirms BHOS rights to use HWU’s academic programs in the teaching process. In the frame of the cooperation, the Higher School offers students to a Bachelor and Master degree in engineering. Therefore, transnational companies operating in Azerbaijan do no longer need to look for highly qualified professional English-speaking engineers abroad as they can be found among graduates of the Baku Higher Oil School.