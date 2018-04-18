BHOS and ATL Tech sign agreement

© BANM

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and ATL Tech company operating in information and telecommunication sphere signed a Cooperation Agreement. The signing ceremony gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, Chief Executive of ATL Tech company Rashad Mirzayev, Technical Director Vurgun Hajiyev, Training Coordinator Khanim Akhundova, and the Higher School’s professors, lecturers and students, Report informs.

Greeting the guests, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his contentment regarding development of relations between BHOS and ATL Tech, which offers variety of services including IT consulting, systems integration, security, software services and solutions. The rector said that two BHOS students had already been hired by the company and urged the Higher School’s graduates to take use of special internship opportunities offered by ATL Tech and, thus, to gain more professional knowledge and experience.

Technical director of ATL Tech VurgunHajiyev made a detailed presentation on activities of the company. He informed the participants that by using the most advanced in-house technology, the company helps organizations to simplify and streamline their daily operations and achieve maximum efficiency, while minimizing costs.VurgunHajiyev provided detailed information about ATL Tech’s internship program for students. Having invited BHOS undergraduates to participate in this program, he emphasized that the company would provide all necessary support and assistance for their professional development. In his words, after successful completion of the internship the students may start their career within the company.

After the presentation, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov and Chief Executive of ATL Tech company Rashad Mirzayev signed a Cooperation Agreement, which covers perspective works and obligations of the parties.

Then fourth-year Process Automation Engineering student of the Higher School AmiraslanBakhishliwho is working atATL Tech talked about his experience and job responsibilities in the company.

The meeting concluded with a question and answer session.