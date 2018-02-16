BHOS and ASAN Service organize first Career Exhibition

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Volunteers school of ASAN Service will jointly conduct First Career Exhibition in the framework of their cooperation. The event, which is aimed to promote youth employment and to help young people find suitable jobs, will be held by the Career center under the ASAN’s Volunteers school with organizational support of the Higher School.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The exhibition is scheduled to take place at the BHOS campus on March 1, 2018 and will last from 10 am to 5pm. It will be open for all interested people. As expected, representatives of leading companies operating in Azerbaijan will participate in the exhibition. They will be represented by managers and specialists of well-known enterprises and organizations including SOCAR, Paşa Siğorta, Gilan Holdinq, EY, KPMG, Azercell, Atəşgah Siğorta, Azər Türk Bank, Fireworks HR Agency and Libraff.

The visitors will have an opportunity to be acquainted with the participating companies, meet with staff members of their Human Resources departments and learn about vacancies and employment procedures. In addition, the companies’ representatives will provide information about their job opportunities and internship programs. The exhibition will also help the companies to find their new staff members among the visitors.

Among national universities, BHOS has the largest number of graduates who have started working immediately after the graduation. As the leader in this area, the Higher School intends to support efforts and initiatives taken to provide employment opportunities for young people in the country.