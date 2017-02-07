Baku will play host to forum of English teachers

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Forum of English teachers of Baku city general education institutions will be held on March 4.

Main purpose of the forum, to be organized in the Modern Education Complex named after Heydar Aliyev is to ensure exchange of methodological approach and experience of English teachers, working on new programs and giving priority to the integration of other subjects in speech development.

Teachers intending to participate in the forum, may apply to the Department's Development Projects sector until February 28.

Notably, teachers working in this field can attend the forum as a presenter or participant. Both shall submit a 1-hour presentation during the session.