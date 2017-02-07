 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku will play host to forum of English teachers

    Teachers may apply to Department's Development Projects sector until February 28

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Forum of English teachers of Baku city general education institutions will be held on March 4.

    Report informs citing the Baku City Education Department.

    Main purpose of the forum, to be organized in the Modern Education Complex named after Heydar Aliyev is to ensure exchange of methodological approach and experience of English teachers, working on new programs and giving priority to the integration of other subjects in speech development.

    Teachers intending to participate in the forum, may apply to the Department's Development Projects sector until February 28.

    Notably, teachers working in this field can attend the forum as a presenter or participant. Both shall submit a 1-hour presentation during the session. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi