    Baku hosts farewell ceremony for Jalal Aliyev - PHOTOS

    The ceremony attended by officials, community representatives, family members and friends of the deceased

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts farewell ceremony with a member of the Presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), a full member of ANAS, academician Jalal Aliyev.

    Report, the ceremony attended by the head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on socio-political affairs Ali Hasanov, Deputy Prime Minister - Ali Ahmadov and Ismet Abbasov, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov, President of ANAS Akif Alizade, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee for Property Affairs Karam Hasanov, representatives of the public, family members and friends of the deceased.

    J.Aliyev was buried next to the grave of his brother Agil Aliyev, at the I Alley of Honor. 

    Notably, a public figure, world-renowned scientist, Honored Scientist, active member of ANAS, academician J.Aliev died on February 1, at age of 87 years.

