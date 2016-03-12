Baku hosts UK educational exhibition

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ The UK educational exhibition helds in Baku today.

Report informs, the exhibition, organized by the British Council in Azerbaijan, attended by representatives of 15 top-rated colleges, schools and language courses of UK.

Guests of the exhibition had an opportunity to get acquainted with information about UK universities, education in the best schools and colleges of Britain, the possibilities of studying English in the long-term courses.

It should be noted that over the past 3 years British Council office in Azerbaijan organized 5 educational exhibitions, visited by more than 10 thousand students, parents, business representatives etc.