Baku Higher Oil School, Yugra State University discuss cooperation

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with a delegation from the Yugra State University (YSU) located in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug of Russia, Report informs citing the press service of the Higher School.

The delegation headed by Rector of YSU, Tatyana Karminskaya, included Vice-Rector for Youth Policy and External Relations of YSU, Anna Brovina, Vice-Rector for Academic Work of YSU, Roman Shamilevich, and others.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the exchange of experience, exchange of scientific and pedagogical groups and students within targeted cooperation programs, conducting joint scientific research activities, development of scientific, technical and methodological projects, etc.

Welcoming the guests, Elmar Gasimov noted that Azerbaijan and Russia have friendly relations in all areas and that the Baku Higher Oil School cooperates successfully with a number of higher education institutions of Russia and other countries.

Noting that the Baku Higher Oil School conducts training based on international education programs, the rector said that the BHOS is cooperating closely with the Heriot-Watt University of Great Britain, George Washington University of the US, and the Geneva Business School of Switzerland through the exchange of experience and students.

Elmar Gasimov provided the guests with detailed information about the history of creation and development of Baku Higher Oil School, the activity directions of BHOS,the innovations introduced at the school, the faculty of BHOS and the successes achieved by the school’s students.

The rector also informed the guests that, in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 23 students of Baku Higher Oil School who scored high at the entrance exams were awarded Presidential Scholarships this year.

Elmar Gasimov expressed confidence that relations between the Baku Higher Oil School and the Yugra State University will continue to expand.

Rector of YSU Tatyana Karminskaya, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted that the Yugra State University is interested in developing bilateral relations with the Baku Higher Oil School. At the same time, she emphasized the need for exchanging students and teachers in the future.

“The introduction of innovations is the main priority for our university, which was established in 2001 by order of the Government of the Russian Federation. Currently, the Yugra State University is one of the youngest state universities in Russia. Our main task is to provide education and to conduct scientific research activities in order to resolve complex problems existing in our region in the field of high technologies. More than 2000 specialists graduate from our university each year,” Karminskaya said.

At the meeting, a decision was reached to sign an Agreement for Bilateral Cooperation on Mutual Activities in the Fields of Education and Science.