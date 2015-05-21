Baku Higher Oil School signs a deal with SOCAR-AQŞ company

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ The signing ceremony was attended by the leadership of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), the delegation headed by the general director of SOCAR-AQŞ LLC Ramin Isayev, as well as the faculty and students of BHOS.

Opening the event with opening speech, Rector of BHOS, Elmar Gasimov welcomed guests and expressed his satisfaction on establishing cooperation with SOCAR-AQŞ.E.Gasimov noted that the agreement will play an important role in the training of highly qualified specialists of "engineer on oil and gas " in BHOS.He added that those ties of cooperation will open up new opportunities for students of BHOS.They will be able to gain practical skills and career opportunities for the future at this institution.

In turn, General Director of SOCAR-AQŞ LLC, Ramin Isayev told about the directions of activity of the institution. He expressed confidence that the joint cooperation established between SOCAR-AQŞ and BHOS will provide students with more opportunities.

During the event, representatives of SOCAR-AQŞ met with the students of the 3rd course and chose among them those who will take a two-month paid summer internship in the institution.

Then the ceremony of signing an agreement on cooperation between BHOS and SOCAR-AQŞ took place.

This agreement will allow for the implementation of the necessary material and technical, scientific and methodological and organizational measures to ensure BHOS training highly qualified specialists in the specialty "Engineer of oil and gas.

"The document sets out issues such as the involvement of experts SOCAR-AQŞ to teaching in BHOS, the organization of courses for students on topics related to the activities of SOCAR-AQŞ, an internship for BHOS students at the institution, as well as employment opportunities for graduates and other issues.