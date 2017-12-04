Baku Higher Oil School presents BP Internship Program

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of BP company in Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Region (AGT) including Completion Engineering Manager AGT Ann Davies; Human Resources (HR) and Recruitment Advisor Mehriban Shikhzamanova; Completion Engineer, Central Azeri, Samir Veliyev; and HR/Recruitment Coordinator Sabina Valiyeva made a presentation of the company internship program at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, it was conducted for third, fourth and fifth-year students.

Opening the meeting, BHOS Vice Rector for Training, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov said that every year the Higher School undergraduates successfully participate in BP internship program in the framework of the long-term cooperation between BHOS and the company. In her introductory speech, HR/Recruitment Advisor Mehriban Shikhzamanova outlined main directions of BP HR policy and internship opportunities provided to students. Telling about her professional experience and growth, Completion Engineering Manager AGT Ann Davies said that her career at the company started after she took on-the-job training at BP.

Fifth-year Petroleum Engineering students Narmin Abbasly and Farhad Gadimov shared their impressions and presented a report about their internship at BP facilities in Azerbaijan in summer this year. As they said, the BHOS undergraduates were assigned to solve real engineering tasks and were given an opportunity to work with experienced specialists. In their words, this internship enabled them to participate in large-scale projects implemented by BP in the region and to test their own professional, business and personal skills and qualities.

Recruitment Coordinator Sabina Veliyeva informed the students about graduates recruitment and student internship program of BP company in Azerbaijan. She also provided detailed information about admission procedures and interns selection criteria. As she emphasized, the number of BHOS undergraduates selected for the internship at BP is always higher than the number of students from other educational institutions.

At the meeting, representatives of BP in AGT region also provided detailed answers to numerous questions asked by the students.