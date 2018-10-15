Baku Higher Oil School expands cooperation with the Mexican Institute of Petroleum

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov hold a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini and Deputy Head of Mission Alberto Aura González. At the meeting, prospects for expanding cooperation between BHOS and the Mexican Institute of Petroleum (Instituto Mexicano del Petróleo – IMP) were discussed.

Having welcomed the guests, Rector Elmar Gasimov highlighted the latest developments and accomplishments of BHOS and informed that all young engineers who graduated from the Higher School this year were employed by various national and international companies. He also told that this year, the Higher School launched its first Bachelor’s degree program in Information Security and first MBA program.

Ambassador Rodrigo Labardini extended his gratitude to Rector Elmar Gasimov for the warm reception and said that he paid close attention to news about BHOS and success achieved by its alumni. He expressed confidence that the Mexican Institute of Petroleum, the largest public research center and services provider in the oil and gas sector of the country, would be interested in fostering cooperation with the Higher School.

The meeting participants discussed spheres of such cooperation including experience sharing and student exchange programs and opportunities to give BHOS students access to the IMP’s digital library resources.