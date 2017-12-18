Baku Higher Oil School and TP Engineering sign cooperation agreement

© BANM

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and TPEngineering company signed a Cooperation Agreement aimed at participation of BHOS students in training courses and projects implemented by the company.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the signing ceremony gathered BHOS management, teachers and students, TP Engineering Regional Director for the CIS, Turkey, and Middle East Rustam Ismailov, Project Manager Arunas Kontitus and other representatives of the company, which carries out activities on providing engineering services in Europe, Middle East and Russia.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his gratitude to TP Engineering management for their interest in establishing cooperation with BHOS, which, he said, would be conducive to professional development of the students. TP Engineering Regional Director Rustam Ismailov made a presentation covering main activities of the company and spheres of future cooperation with the Higher School. As he informed, it includes four stages. First, the undergraduates will attend specialized training courses; then they shall pass professional test exams followed by their participation in the company’s internship program. Finally, the students will work with TP Engineering specialists on the projects implemented by the company.

In conclusion, Rustam Ismailov answered numerous questions asked by BHOS students about company cooperation with the Higher School, which is planned to commence starting next year.