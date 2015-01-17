Azerbaijani language courses to be opened for foreigners

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ A new project prepared for foreigners to study the Azerbaijani language.

Report was told by the Head of the Department of Sociolinguistics and Language policy of the Institute of Linguistics of ANAS, the project manager Mail Askerov.

He noted that, competitions of different projects are traditionally being held at the Academy of Sciences among research institutions: 'Our working group presented a course project for studying the Azerbaijani language for foreigners. If the proposed project wins the competition and gets financial support then it can be implemented. Although it is still unknown in what form the project will be prepared, and to arrange it either as a textbook, or in the form of online learning'.

M. Askerov noted that registration on website will be chargeable for foreigners.