Azerbaijan launch control marks to prevent piracy

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Copyright Agency has launched issue of control marks to stick on the copies of copyright and related rights objects (audiovisual works, phonograms, computer programs, databases, books) in order to ensure implementation of the law "On ensuring intellectual property rights and fight against piracy".

Report informs citing the agency, use of the control marks is being carried out in accordance with the "Rules of form, registration, use and issue of a control mark", approved under the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Use of the control marks will allow significant reduction of piracy in the intellectual property market.