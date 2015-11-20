Azerbaijan-Russia Association of Higher Education Institutions established

Baku. 20 November.REPORT.AZ/ Ceremony for establishment of Azerbaijan-Russia Association of Higher Education Institutions was held in the framework of the visit of delegation led by Russian Minister of Education and Science, Dmitry Livanov to Baku.

Report informs, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Minister of Education, Russian Minister of Education and Science Dmitry Livanov as well as heads of educational institutions of both countries attended the event.

Mikayil Jabbarov told about significance of expanding relations between two countries in many fields, including science and education.

Russian language is taught in 341 schools operating in the country,the minister said.

Dmitry Livanov mentioned common historical relations between the two countries and emphasized positive effect of cooperation between educational institutions on quality of education.

After speeches rectors inked a memorandum on formation of Azerbaijan-Russia Association of Higher Education Institutions.