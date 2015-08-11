Azerbaijan hosted International Summer School of multiculturalism

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan hosted the International Summer School entitled "Multiculturalism - a way of life in Azerbaijan: Learn, Explore, Share," with the participation of students from local and foreign universities, Report informs referring to the Baku International Multiculturalism Centre (BIMC).

The project of the Summer School was organized by the BIMC Foundation, "Knowledge" under the President of Azerbaijan, Baku Slavic University with the information support of Internet TV "Culture Plus".

The project, which lasted for 10 days - from July 21 to August 1, was attended by students from 24 universities, 15 of which are foreign, including Belarusian State University, Charles University in the Czech Republic, Lithuanian University of Educology, Tbilisi State University, Ural Federal University, University of Rome La Sapienza, the Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, etc.

Students are also acquainted with the peculiarities of the policy of multiculturalism by means of lectures by famous local and foreign scientists. Events were debatable.