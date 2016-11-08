Azerbaijan Flag Day celebrated at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to a decree by Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), about celebration of the State Flag Day of Azerbaijan at BHOS, first lessons in all BHOS classrooms and lecture halls were dedicated to the historical date. The State Flag Day is commemorated on November 9.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service.

At the lessons, the professors and lecturers told students about every citizen’s honorable duty to treat the State Flag of Azerbaijan with respect, as it is one of the state symbols of the country. It was also emphasized that it is very important to hold the national flag high and always be ready to defend the honor of Azerbaijani state.