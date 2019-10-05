Azerbaijan celebrating International Teachers' Day

Today, teachers in Azerbaijan celebrate a professional holiday.

According to Report, the first international document "On the Status of Teachers" which determines the conditions of work for teachers was signed on October 5, 1966, at the joint conference of UNESCO and the International Labor Organization,

In 1994, this day was established by UNESCO as the World Teachers' Day. This date is also included as an international holiday in the UN system. The holiday is celebrated to draw attention to the status of teachers in society, their role in education and development.

Although this holiday is celebrated in more than 100 countries of the world, there are countries in which there is a national Teachers' Day.

In independent Azerbaijan, Teachers' Day was first celebrated on October 5, 1993.