Azerbaijan and Mexico keen to strengthen cooperation in education

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 17, the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the Acting Minister of Education, Jeyhun Bayramov, in order to discuss the perspectives of cooperation in the field of education.

Report informs referring to the Mexican Embassy, the parties noted the contribution of the Intergovernmental Agreement on cooperation in the fields of education, science, youth, culture and sport, signed in October last year, to the development of ties between both countries in the areas in mention. Ambassador Labardini stressed that contact has already been established between several Mexican and Azerbaijani universities in order to develop educational links, whose interest is focused on the learning of various disciplines, among which tourism and energy stand out. In this sense, the exchange of academic and professional experiences enriches both parties.

In addition, it has been talked about the possible meeting of representatives of this sector during the celebration of international events, as well as opportunities for foreign students in Mexico and Azerbaijan.

For his part, Ambassador Labardini emphasized some novelties of Mexican education and informed about the goals of the current educational reform. He also presented some information about the scholarship programs in the country. He mentioned that thanks to the Mexican educational reform it became possible to eliminate obstacles to the promotion of literacy. Thus, today, in Mexico, technological higher education has almost 900 thousand students.

At the end of the meeting, both parties expressed their desire to continue strengthening cooperation in the education sector.