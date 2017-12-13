 Top
    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria to strengthen cooperation in education

    Bulgarian government approved the draft of MoU
    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bulgarian government approved the draft of memorandum about cooperation between Ministry of Education and science of Bulgaria and Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, said press service of Cabinet of Ministers of Bulgaria.

    The main purpose of signing of such a document is to deepen bilateral relations in education area. 

    It envisages enhancing the exchange of experience in this sphere, strengthening contacts between universities of the two countries. 

