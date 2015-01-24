Anti-plagiarism systems to be investigated in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Indices for the evaluation of scientific activity, the research of scientific and technological bases of anti-plagiarism systems should be studied in current year."

Doctor of Science in Technology, Ramiz Aliguliyev stated it in the discussion of current year's action plan of ANAS Institute of Information Technology, Report informs.

According to him, the scientific researchers will be conducted on the detection of information form large-scale set of data (Big Data), management and analysis of social network, trends in the identification of dynamic objects.

R.Aliguliyev noted that the employees of the department are considered to attend scientific conferences and events on the international and national scale in the current year.