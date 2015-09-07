One more neolithic monument found near Stonehenge

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ An international team of archaeologists has discovered a series of at least 100 standing stones buried at a site just a few kilometers from Stonehenge. Report informs citing the Tass it was said by British experts at the British Science Festival in the English city of Bradford.

The discovery is the pinnacle of a five year project by the The Stonehenge Hidden Landscapes team, which uses the latest technology to create underground maps of the area around the iconic Neolithic site.

The team presented their findings at the British Science Association festival in Bradford on Monday, and lead researcher Prof Vincent Gaffney explained the findings at the site to BBC News.

The Stonehenge Hidden Landscapes Project is an international collaboration between the University of Birmingham and the Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Archaeological Prospection and Virtual Archaeology (LBI ArchPro).