ANAS's Institute of Physics criticized for not using its own equipment

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ The department of Physical-Mathematical and Technological Sciences held a meeting in the Institute of Physics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Report informs referring to ANAS. The academic-secretary of the Department, academician Akif Hajiyev and the director of the Institute, corresponding member of ANAS Nazim Mammadov informed about existing problems at the meeting. Deputy Director of the Institute for Innovation and Transfer, ScD in Physics and Mathematics Ayaz Bayramov made a report on "Development of advanced thin-film technology at the Institute of Physics".

It was noted that, in accordance with the rules of the innovation sector, the employees of other institutes are able to take advantage of equipment in the Institute of Physics, but they do not benefit from these opportunities. It was decided to discuss the issue at the Presidium meeting.

In the end, the reports on grant projects won the "Science Foundation" of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan were listened and accepted.