ANAS Observatory: Currently 4 large active regional and 93 spots on Sun surface

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Forecasts of geomagnetic storms and geomagnetic fluctuations were given few days ago about the possible growth realized. From November 2 geomagnetic fluctuations on November 3 moved in storms. Storm average class G1 (maximum G5), which began on November 4 started to subside on November 5".

Report was told by the Deputy Director for Scientific Works of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after N. Tusi of ANAS (Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences), Elchin Babayev.

According to him, these days one of the main geomagnetic indices - Kp index reached a 5-(maximum of 9, and is very rare) and was observed the beautiful natural phenomenon - the aurora borealis. Due to exit "from the influence of" high-speed plasma wind, geomagnetic fluctuations gradually weaken. At present, on the surface of the Sun are available 4large active regional and 93 sun spots".