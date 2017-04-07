Ambassador: Ukraine together with Azerbaijani side investigates issue of forged diplomas

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, over 10,000 Azerbaijani students study in Ukraine.

Report informs, Ambassador of Ukraine to Baku Alexander Mischenko said at the presentation of tourism potential of resort city Truskavets, Ukraine.

"The interest of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine is growing steadily. We are trying to increase the quality of education, we ensure the safety of students", A.Mischenko stated.

He pointed out that today in various universities of Ukraine have been created Azerbaijani cultural centers for students. "Such centers are already functioning in Poltava, Kiev and also opening in Chernihiv," diplomat said.

He also added that along with the Azerbaijani side, Ukraine is investigating the issue of diplomas that are issued by some Ukrainian universities, without passing appropriate registration in state structures, as a result of which such diplomas are not recognized in Azerbaijani territory.