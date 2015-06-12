Academic Council meeting in Baku Higher Oil School devoted to Day of National Salvation

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ The last meeting of the Academic Council in Baku Higher Oil School was held on the results of 2014-2015 school year.Report BVSHN, Rector Elmar Gasimov said that the last meeting of the 2014-2015 school year dedicated to the National Salvation Day - 15 June.

He noted that in the history of every nation the struggle for independence and national liberation has played a big role: " It is not so easy to win this independence and freedom and not all peoples and nations can manage it.Besides independence, it is also important to save it.

Azerbaijani people restored the independence and stability of the country only after the national leader Heydar Aliyev returned to the leadership by insistence of the people in 1993. Thanks to this wise step by Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's statehood has successfully avoided attacks."

Talking about the wise and far-sighted policy pursued at that time by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, as a result of which Azerbaijan has become an independent and powerful state in the region, E.Gasimov noted that the current President Ilham Aliyev is the follower of the ideas of the great leader.

Rector added that students of Baku Higher Oil School will attend this international event as volunteers.