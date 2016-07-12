​17 BHOS students take internship at BP

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Seventeen 3rd and 4th year students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) are participating in the paid internship programme of BP from July 1 to September 9.

Report was told in the press service of BHOS, during the internship the students are initially engaged in the group work activities, later joining various projects and operations together with the highly qualified BP experts using advanced technologies and equipment. The students will work on specific projects related to well exploration and development while being introduced to a number of operations such as drilling and completion, drilling fluid technologies, equipment installation and quality assurance. Moreover, they will learn about the well development and production technologies and are expected to join the activities on occupational health, safety and environmental protection.

The students will have an opportunity to develop their technical skills applying their academic knowledge in practice. They will be closely familiarized with BP’s technological standards and methodologies, as well as safety and work ethic, and get a valuable work experience.

Upon completion of the programme, the students are required to prepare the presentations which will be assessed by their group supervisors.

It should be noted that the students taking part in the internship will receive a salary for the duration of the programme for ten weeks.