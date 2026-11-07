Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity

    Economy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 20:40
    UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity

    Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said in a post on X, according to Report.

    "Railways, transport infrastructure and the Middle Corridor offer new opportunities for UK-Azerbaijan cooperation. I look forward to working together to implement these opportunities," the diplomat added.

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