UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity
Economy
- 07 November, 2026
- 20:40
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Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman said in a post on X, according to Report.
"Railways, transport infrastructure and the Middle Corridor offer new opportunities for UK-Azerbaijan cooperation. I look forward to working together to implement these opportunities," the diplomat added.
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UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivityEconomy