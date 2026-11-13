Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    IMF: Countries in Caucasus, Central Asia shielded from direct impact of Middle East crisis

    Economy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 12:28
    IMF: Countries in Caucasus, Central Asia shielded from direct impact of Middle East crisis

    The countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia region are significantly shielded from the direct impact of the escalating situation in the Middle East due to a low level of integration with the Persian Gulf zone, Assistant Director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department Roberto Cardarelli told Report during a roundtable with media representatives, Report informs.

    As he emphasized, this region is shielded from the direct consequences of the Middle East crisis. However, for oil-importing countries, sharp fluctuations in the prices of energy resources - oil and gas, the source of which is the Middle East - remain a significant challenge. Another factor exerting pressure is the Ukrainian crisis, which affects states with a direct dependence on Russian energy and gas supplies, he noted.

    According to Cardarelli, some countries have already felt the disruptions caused by this conflict. At the same time, as the IMF representative pointed out, geopolitical instability in the northern and southern directions creates new economic opportunities for the region.

    "Ironically, the Caucasus and Central Asia are acquiring increasing importance as alternative transport corridors for large volumes of trade that were previously directed straight to Russia, through Iran and the Persian Gulf. The current situation presents a unique chance for the region to take advantage of the large-scale restructuring of global trade flows, a significant share of which now runs through its territory," Cardarelli stated.

    Roberto Cardarelli Escalation in Middle East International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    IMF: Qafqaz və Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələri Yaxın Şərq böhranının birbaşa təsirindən qorunur
    МВФ: Страны Кавказа и Центральной Азии защищены от прямого влияния ближневосточного кризиса
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    13:44
    Photo
    Video
    Okhchuoglu – A Western Azerbaijan village renamed, its residents expelled, but its traces remain
    Domestic policy
    13:35
    Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council urges outlets to verify visuals used in news reports
    Media
    13:30
    Chlorine leak at Romanian chemical plant prompts evacuation of 260 people
    Other countries
    13:22
    Tahir Rzayev: Taxation of agricultural sector could create difficulties
    AIC
    13:15
    Photo
    Baku to host International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds meeting in 2028
    Finance
    13:01
    MFA: Azerbaijan doesn't join three EPC documents
    Foreign policy
    12:54
    Digital development of Azerbaijani enterprises to be evaluated on Lumina platform
    Industry
    12:43
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, George Washington University discuss dual diploma program
    Education and science
    12:42
    Rauf Jabbarov: Companies need to establish AI governance mechanisms
    ICT
    All News Feed