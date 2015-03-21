Humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan increased

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2015 the volume of humanitarian aid, grant and technical assistance received by Azerbaijan increased by 2.34 times compared to the same period last year and amounted to 6.983 million dollars.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in the reporting period, the volume of exported humanitarian aid, grant and technical assistance compared to the same period last year increased by 3.31 times - from 18.16 thousand dollars to 60.13 thousand dollars.

The volume of foreign trade turnover in January-February this year amounted to 4.042 billion dollars, of which 1.707 billion dollars accounted to import, 2.335 billion dollars - export operations.