Azerbaijan intends to expand cooperation with Russia in the field of railway transport

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Bilateral meeting of heads of Railway Transport of Azerbaijan and Russia was held in Moscow. Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Railways, multilateral ties between the two countries, as well as current and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the railway sector discussed at the meeting.

President of Russian Railways JSC Vladimir Yakunin said that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries manifest in all spheres, including the field of railway transport.He expressed confidence that the new directory of Azerbaijan Railways will work actively towards expansion of cooperation.

During the meeting chairman of Azerbaijan Railways JSC Javid Gurbanov informed about ongoing projects in the railway sector, the challenges they face, noting that the relations between the two countries in this area will continue to expand.