WWF needs help of Azerbaijan to protect wildlife in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian representative office of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) does not operate in Nagorno-Karabakh, Abkhazia and South Ossetia. This stand is based on the decision of the organization's International Secretariat. WWF Russia intends to work in these areas through WWF Georgia and WWF Azerbaijan.

Report informs, WWF Russia press secretary Daria Kudryavtseva told the Regnum answering the question "Does WWF operate in Nagorno-Karabakh, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, if not, then why?"

"WWF Russia does not work in the regions mentioned in your letter. Our organization operates only on the territory of Russian Federation and by the decision of the International Secretariat, we also have the right to work in the Central Asian countries", she added.