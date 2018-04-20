Wind and rain predicted on Saturday

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 21, the weather will be mostly cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula and short-term rain predicted in some places. North-west wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 7-9 C at night, 11-14 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 12-14 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 754 to 791 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Lightning, intermittent rain expected in some regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow and it will be intensive in some places. Snow predicted in mountains. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at times.

Temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 0-5 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, although the damp weather in the background of the strengthening north wind in the Absheron Peninsula can cause anxiety in some people, moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on April 22-23 is generally favorable for meteo sensitive people.