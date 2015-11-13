Weekend weather will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather on November 14-15 will be unfavorable for the meteo-sensitive people. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On November 14, in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be cloudy, intermittent rain is expected. Strong north-west wind will blow in the evening.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula, will be 6-9 at night, 9-11 in the daytime, at night, 7-9 in the afternoon, will be 9-11.

Atmospheric pressure of 765 mm mercury column will be down to the 755 mm mercury column, the relative humidity will be of 80-90 percent.

Rain in the regions of Azerbaijan predicted, rainfalls will be intensive in some eastern regions, sleet and snow is expected in mountainous regions. Rain to stop in the western region in the daytime. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 degrees to 3 degrees C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.

Fluctuation of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula on November 14-15, on November 14. On November 15, the strong north wind will be replaced by south wind will blow and it will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Weather terms on weekend will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.