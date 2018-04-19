Weather will be unstable tomorrow, temperature to drop 4-8 C

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 20, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy and short-term rain predicted in some places at evening and night.

Light fog is predicted in the morning. Moderate south-western wind will blow and will be replaced by north-western wind during the daytime and will intensify occasionally.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 7-10 C at night, 14-18 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 mm mercury column; relative humidity - 70-80%.

Lightning, intermittent rain expected in some regions of Azerbaijan on 20 April and it will be intensive in some places. Snow predicted in mountains. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at times.

Temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 6-9 C in daytime.

The ministry warns, starting from April 20 to 23, the weather will be unstable in Azerbaijan, lightning, intermittent rain predicted. It will be intensive in some places, hail predicted. Snowfall expected in the mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places at times.

Air temperature will gradually drop by 4-8 degrees. Water level in rivers may increase.