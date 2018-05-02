Weather will be unstable, rain predicted - WARNING

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, from tomorrow, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. South wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 11-13 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night, 23-25 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column; relative humidity - 70-80% at night, 50-55% in the daytime.

On May 3, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions, but lightning and short-term rain is expected in some western regions in the first half of the day. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in mountains 4-9 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.

Ministry warns that, the weather will be unstable in the regions of Azerbaijan starting from May 4, in western regions until May 6. Lightning, intermittent rain predicted. It will be intensive in some places. Hail predicted. Water level will increase in the rivers.