Weather will be unstable: rain predicted on October 20 - WARNING

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ From October 15 to 18 in the afternoon the weather will be unstable, intermittent rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Rainfall will be intensive in some places, and strong on October 17, lightning is expected. North-west wind will intensify. The temperature will fall gradually by 4-6 degrees compared to previous days: on October 17 at night 8-10 C, in the daytime 10-12 C.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, unstable weather, lightning and intermittent rain is expected from October 15 to the end of the second decade. Rainfall will intensify in some places, hail, sleet in mountainous areas, snow is predicted.

Compared to previous days, the temperature will gradually fall by 4-6 degrees on October 17-18. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The water level in rivers will increase.