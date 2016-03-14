Weather to be unstable on March 18, rain, sleet and snow predicted - WARNING

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from today until March 18, the weather will be unstable, rain will fall, sleet and snow expected in the mountainous areas. In some places will be intensive.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, west wind will blow and intensify in some places on March 15.

The temperature will gradually fall by 3-5 degrees in comparison with the previous days. The water level in rivers is expected to rise.