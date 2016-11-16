Weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for November 17 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as in regions of the country was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy tomorrow.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced with north-west wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 7-9 C at night, 10-13 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 10-12 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will increase from 760 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Tomorrow rain and fog predicted in Azerbaijan's regions. Rainfall will intensify in some places, snow and sleet are expected in mountainous areas. Rainfall in the western region will be gradual. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 4-8 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 4-8 C in daytime.