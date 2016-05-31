Weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan, hail predicted in regions

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, June 1, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and in some places during the daytime rainfall and lightning is predicted.

North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 16-19 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

On June 1, in Azerbaijan's regions at night and in the evening, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.

In Absheron peninsula on June 1-3, the weather conditions will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people.